HSBC Downgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) to Hold

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Renault has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $42.23.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

