Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 35.6% in December

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 567,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 631,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,549. The stock has a market cap of $438.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 74.90%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

