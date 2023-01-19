Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 3.6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.34. 39,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 50,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Huize Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Huize

About Huize

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.