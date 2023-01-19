Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 3.6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.34. 39,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 50,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter.
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
