Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.94

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and traded as high as $15.96. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 12,477 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.
Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.
