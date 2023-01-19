i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 790,545 shares.The stock last traded at 2.79 and had previously closed at 2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in i-80 Gold stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

