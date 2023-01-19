ICON Achieves Market Cap of $177.58 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $177.58 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,819,134 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,809,910.1098789 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18580901 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,758,175.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

