ICON (ICX) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $176.34 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,813,238 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,809,910.1098789 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18580901 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,758,175.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.