IFS Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,508. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

