Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.70. 577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Further Reading

