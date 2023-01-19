Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.70. 577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iluka Resources (ILKAY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.