IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Up 12.1%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) rose 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 253,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

IMAC Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IMAC by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 699,413 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IMAC by 38.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

