IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Up 12.1%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 253,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 70.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 699,413 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IMAC by 38.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

