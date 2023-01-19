Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 7.3 %
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
