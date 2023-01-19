IndiGG (INDI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177,415.18

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $177,415.18 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

