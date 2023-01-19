Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €47.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($51.09) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IFXA. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($21.41).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

