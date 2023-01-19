Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.92

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 184318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ingevity by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

