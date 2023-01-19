Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.85.

INE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.25. The company had a trading volume of 402,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

