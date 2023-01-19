InPlay Oil’s (IPO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Tuesday.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Price Performance

IPO traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.06. 111,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market cap of C$266.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.11.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.