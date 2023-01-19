InPlay Oil’s (IPO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Tuesday.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
IPO traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.06. 111,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market cap of C$266.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.11.
About InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.
