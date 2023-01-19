Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Buys £30,000 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,607.69).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Richard Bernstein purchased 380,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £53,200 ($64,917.63).

On Monday, November 7th, Richard Bernstein purchased 132,500 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £25,175 ($30,719.95).

Insig AI Stock Performance

Shares of INSG opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.08. Insig AI Plc has a one year low of GBX 12.85 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 51.90 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £15.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,550.00.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

