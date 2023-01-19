Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.95. 1,548,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.