Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) SVP Sells 15,529 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 16,962,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,072,777. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Delta Air Lines

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

