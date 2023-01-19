Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells 462 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $702.76. 289,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,246. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $674.72 and a 200-day moving average of $641.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

