Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

