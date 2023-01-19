Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flywire Trading Down 3.0 %

Flywire stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 640,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Flywire by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flywire by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 73,086 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in Flywire by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 87,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

