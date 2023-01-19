Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Sells 22,148 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Suma Krishnan sold 4 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $320.04.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92.

KRYS stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $79.01. 160,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,960. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

