Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $20,446.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,012.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $20,747.50.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. 1,408,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,963. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.