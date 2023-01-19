Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 20,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $124.82.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.