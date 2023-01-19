Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 20,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $124.82.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.