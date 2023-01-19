Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,745.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,794.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 127,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

