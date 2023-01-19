Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,745.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,794.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PriceSmart Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 127,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
