Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $24,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SEER traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 341,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 646.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. Research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEER shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Featured Stories

