Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 414 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $22,273.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Eyal Manor sold 414 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $20,484.72.

Twilio Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE TWLO traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,193. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $233.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.