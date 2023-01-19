inSure DeFi (SURE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $926,671.57

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $59.91 million and approximately $926,671.57 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017813 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00231410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00222403 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $776,856.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.