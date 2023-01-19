Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 2,179 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4,532.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,736,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,606,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,569,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,529,000 after buying an additional 56,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,358,937 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23.

