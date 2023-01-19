Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 5,187 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 8.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $74.57. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,093. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

