Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $127.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,571,000 after buying an additional 295,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after buying an additional 858,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

