International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.
International Business Machines Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.41 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
