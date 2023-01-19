International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.41 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

