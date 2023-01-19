InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in December

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 447,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IPVF remained flat at $10.27 during trading on Thursday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,011,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. RPO LLC raised its position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 305,010 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
About InterPrivate III Financial Partners
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.
