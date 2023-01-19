InterRent REIT (IIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$54.85 million for the quarter.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

