Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 63.0% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,430. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,629,000.

