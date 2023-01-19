Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 63.0% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,430. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
