Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Down 79.6% in December

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 56,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,061. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

