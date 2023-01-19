Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Invesco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

