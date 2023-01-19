Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.
Invesco Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
