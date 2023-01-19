Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $274.31. 805,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $374.69.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.