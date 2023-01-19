Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 8,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 50,373 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.