Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 8,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF
