Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 126,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $152.71. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $156.68. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $191.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

