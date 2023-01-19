Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 33,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of 151% compared to the typical volume of 13,404 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 24,094,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,405,773. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after buying an additional 6,733,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after buying an additional 4,409,180 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,510,000 after buying an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after buying an additional 12,198,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

