IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.00 million-$63.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.02 million. IRadimed also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,694. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $418.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

