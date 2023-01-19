IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 million-$14.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.34 EPS.

Shares of IRMD opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IRadimed by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

