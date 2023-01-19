iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. 36,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,508. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

