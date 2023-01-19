iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Raised by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,542,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.18. 207,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,656,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

