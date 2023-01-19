iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,441 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

