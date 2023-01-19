iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

