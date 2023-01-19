iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Position Boosted by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.9% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after buying an additional 397,837 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 73,643 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,255,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,497,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 62,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.54. 6,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $67.34.

